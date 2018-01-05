Family fun for from our friends at Arizona Parenting Magazine



January 5th - 7th

Skate Westgate - Last Weekend: Make magical memories with your loved ones as you glide through an unforgettable winter wonderland. All skill levels are welcome, whether you're performing pirouettes or strapping on skates for the first time. Pricing will vary. Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. westgateaz.com/skate

Saturday, January 6th

Night of the Three Kings: This Latino holiday commemorates the day when the three wise men followed the star to Bethlehem and arrived bearing their treasured gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh for the Baby Jesus. Enjoy a night of live mariachi music, specialty Mexican food, games, activities and a chance to meet the Three Kings! The Three Kings arrive at 6pm on camels. Activities included with ZooLights admission. Food not included. 5:30-8:30pm. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix. 602-286-3800. phoenixzoo.org