Las Vegas police search home in connection with Tupac Shakur death

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On Monday, the department confirmed they searched a home in Henderson on Monday as part of the ongoing homicide investigation. However, officials said they have no further comment at this time.

The rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

Investigators said Shakur got into a fist fight with a man named Orlando Anderson. Police said they believe Anderson got a gun and was taken to a BMW that Shakur was in. The vehicle was stopped at a red light at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

That's when shots rang out. Anderson was killed in an unrelated shooting in Los Angeles not long after Shakur.

There have been many unanswered questions over the years as police have continued to investigate the case.

The Associated Press reported that Shakur was gunned down while in a black car with Marion "Suge" Knight, the head of Death Row Records.

Police said the two were stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac arrived next to them and someone inside started shooting.

