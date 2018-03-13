St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix: Where to celebrate around the Valley

PHOENIX - Green beer. Bagpipes. And maybe a Leprechaun or two?

There is no need to be green with envy at those celebrating St. Patrick's Day because you still have time to make plans. If you do not know, St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, March 17.

From family-friendly concerts to 21+ bar crawls, here is a look at more than a dozen events happening around the Valley over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE & FAIRE (MARCH 17)

Put on your best green and head down to central Phoenix for the 35th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and Faire. ABC15 Sports Director Craig Fouhy will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

Marching bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers and floats will make their way down the parade route. It starts at 10 a.m. near Third and Sheridan streets and travels south on Third to Willetta. More information.

The fair will be at the Irish Cultural Center at Margaret T. Hance Park near Central Avenue and Portland street. Admission is $10 - $12 per person. Children 12 and under are free. There will be three stages of music, bagpipers and Irish dancers; a new VIP beer-tasting tent; Irish clubs, and food and drink to purchase.

MURPHY'S LAW SHAMROCKFEST (MARCH 17)

Murphy's Law will host its second St. Patrick's Day festival at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park on Saturday, March 17. It will be headlined by Alien Ant Farm with performances also from Wyves, Pride Through Strife, August In Stereo, Carvin Jones, and Highest Conspiracy. More information.

The festival runs 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. General admission is $10 and VIP is $80. Aside from the concerts, there will also be family activities for the kids, bagpipers, and a beer-and-cocktail garden.

SCOTTSDALE SHAMROCK BAR CRAWL (MARCH 17)

Another way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day is with a bar crawl. Scottsdale Bar Crawls will host a "Shamrock Bar Crawl" at some of Old Town Scottsdale's popular bars from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This is a 21+ event.

Admission is $20 and includes three penny-drink vouchers. More information.

POT OF GOLD MUSIC FESTIVAL (MARCH 16-18)

The three-day music festival returns to Rawhide Western Town in Chandler. It will be headlined by Russ, Phil Lesh, Cody Jinks and Rebelution, plus dozens of other artists. There will be vendors selling products at the Vendor Village, an arcade area with pinball machines, and Art Land, an area where artists will make art on site. More information.

Admission is $75-$100, and parking is $10 per vehicle. Two-day and weekend passes are also available.

IRISH FOUNTAIN FEST (MARCH 17)

Watch the famous fountain of Fountain Hills go from blue to green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The free festival will have bagpipers, a Celtic rock band, a kids area and food trucks. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the fountain is scheduled to turn green at 4 p.m. More information.

FOUNTAIN O'GREEN ARTISAN MARKET (MARCH 16-18)

While not necessarily a St. Patrick's Day party, Fountain Hills' Avenue of the Fountains will host an artisan market that weekend. The water at the Fountain Hills fountain will also be turned green at a separate festival on St. Patrick's Day (see event above). The art festival is free. More information.

KID-FRIENDLY TREASURE HUNT AT ODYSEA IN THE DESERT (MARCH 17)

This free kid-friendly event will take place at Odysea in the Desert, the entertainment complex near the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. Kids can participate in a four-leaf clover-inspired scavenger hunt with a pot of gold at the end. The event runs from 1 p.m. - p.m. More information.

EXPERIENCE IRELAND AT MIM (MARCH 17)

If you're looking to learn a bit about Ireland and Irish instruments, the Musical Instrument Museum's "Experience Ireland" event would be worth checking out. There will be Irish dancing, crafts, face-painting, photo booth and performances. The event is included with regular museum admission which is $10-$20 per person. More information.

KISS ME I'M IRISH RUN (MARCH 17)

If you're looking to get a workout in before enjoying some green beer, the annual "Kiss Me I'm Irish Run" will take place Saturday, March 17 in Glendale. You have three distances to choose from -- 4K, 8K and the half-marathon. Each runner gets a finisher medal, t-shirt and access to a post-race party. More information.

SKEPTICAL CHEMIST (MARCH 17)

The Scottsdale Irish bar will host a block party on St. Patrick's Day with live music and promotions. There is no cover before 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the cover is $10. More information.

PADRE MURPHY'S (MARCH 17)

The Glendale Irish bar will host an all-day party "under the big top" with live music, corned beef and cabbage, green beer, Leprechauns and clowns. Cover is $10 after 2 p.m. and $15 after 5 p.m. More information.

ROSIE MCCAFFREY'S IRISH PUB (MARCH 17)

The Phoenix pub will have live music and drink specials on St. Patrick's Day. Food options include corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and Irish stew. There will also be live music all day. The cover is $10 after 12 p.m. It becomes a 21+ event at 5 p.m. More information.

MCFADDEN'S GLENDALE (MARCH 17)

The Glendale bar and restaurant will have a Lucky Charm-eating contest, dunk tank, green bar and food specials on St. Patrick's Day. General admission is $10, but they have bottle-service options for $300-$500. More information.

RULA BULA (MARCH 17)

The Tempe Irish pub will be open until the wee hours on St. Patrick's Day. It will have live music, bagpipers and Irish step dancers, according to its website. More information.

IRISH WOLFHOUND PUB (MARCH 17)

The Surprise bar and restaurant will open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. There will be live music, Irish dancing and face-painting. Seating will be inside and outside, and "lots of promotional giveaways," according to its website. The cover is $5 per person. It increases to $10 after 5 p.m. This is a 21+ event only. More information.