TEMPE, AZ - Scottsdale's "Morning Squeeze" is coming to downtown Tempe.

The five-year-old restaurant will take over the former Delice Bistro space near 7th Street and Mill Avenue, across from the AMC movie theater and Pedal Haus Brewery, according to a news release.

It is scheduled to open the first week of April.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant in Tempe will feature a similar 70s-inspired look as the restaurant in Scottsdale, the release said. It will have a DJ booth inside and a dog-friendly outdoor patio.

"Between the nearby ASU Campus and recent development of [d]owntown Tempe, we think this is the perfect neighborhood for our second Valley location," owner Todd Belfer said in a written statement.

The restaurant features a variety of breakfast and lunch items, including eggs benedict, omelets, French toast and pancakes, burgers, salads, bowls and wraps.

When it opens, the hours will be 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. daily.

They are hiring for all positions. Applications can be picked up at the Scottsdale and Tempe locations.