SanTan Brewing is launching its own vodka and whiskey in May

CHANDLER, AZ - SanTan Brewing is adding another page to its bar program -- house-distilled spirits.
The Chandler-based brewery and brewpub has begun making its own spirits and plans to release two small-batch vodkas and a whiskey later this month.
"It's been a lot of fun," said Brant Gasparek, SanTan's master distiller. "A lot of trial and error."
SanTan's spirits:
Vodka: described as "soft and smooth" with a "hint of malty sweetness."
Kaffir Lime vodka: SanTan's vodka with "soft natural Kaffir lime."
Sacred Stave whiskey: a single-malt whiskey aged in Arizona red wine barrels. It is described as "dry and slightly sweet" with "lingering dates."
Adding distilling is a "natural evolution" for the brewery, Gasparek said. They've been researching and testing their spirits for three years.
The spirits team is relatively small -- only a handful of people -- each with a literal hand in the process, he said. Aside from the distilling process, one person fills the bottles, while another person corks them, and another places the labels.
