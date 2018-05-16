SanTan Brewing is launching its own vodka and whiskey in May

CHANDLER, AZ - SanTan Brewing is adding another page to its bar program -- house-distilled spirits.

The Chandler-based brewery and brewpub has begun making its own spirits and plans to release two small-batch vodkas and a whiskey later this month.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Brant Gasparek, SanTan's master distiller. "A lot of trial and error."

SanTan's spirits:

Vodka: described as "soft and smooth" with a "hint of malty sweetness."

Kaffir Lime vodka: SanTan's vodka with "soft natural Kaffir lime."

Sacred Stave whiskey: a single-malt whiskey aged in Arizona red wine barrels. It is described as "dry and slightly sweet" with "lingering dates."

Adding distilling is a "natural evolution" for the brewery, Gasparek said. They've been researching and testing their spirits for three years.

The spirits team is relatively small -- only a handful of people -- each with a literal hand in the process, he said. Aside from the distilling process, one person fills the bottles, while another person corks them, and another places the labels.

The spirits will be distributed through Young's Market Company and will be available in stores and local bars by May 28, 2018.

They will be available at SanTan's brewpubs in downtown Chandler and Phoenix, which recently opened near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, on May 22.

As for the future, Gasparek said the team is looking to make other spirits, including a rye whiskey, a bourbon, and perhaps dabble into digestifs like an amaro.

"We're going to keep playing and see what we can come up with," he said.