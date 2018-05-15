Royal Wedding: Fathom Events, AMC Theatre to show Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding

Josh Frigerio
3:59 PM, May 15, 2018
entertainment | events
PHOENIX - The royal wedding is on Saturday, May 19.

Because of the time difference, the festivities do not start until 2 a.m. Arizona time (5 a.m. EST).

For those whose invitations to the royal wedding must have been lost in the mail, or for those who want to sleep in on a Saturday, Fathom Events will be screening a late-morning version of the wedding at two AMC theaters in the Valley.

The AMC theater in Ahwatukee and the theater at Desert Ridge Marketplace will both screen ITV's coverage, a television channel in the United Kingdom, of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. 

A third screening will be at the Cinemark's Century Theatres in Oro Valley, Arizona, northeast of Tucson.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10, plus tax, and can be bought online. If you do buy online, you can reserve your lounge seat.

If you're a die-hard fan, Good Morning America to start its live coverage at 2 a.m. which you can watch on ABC15.

IF YOU GO:
AMC Ahwatukee, 4915 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044
AMC Desert Ridge, 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Century Theatres, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley AZ 85737

