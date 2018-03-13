'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Aladdin,' 'Rent', 'Wicked' lead ASU Gammage's 2018-2019 season

TEMPE, AZ - How do you beat a season spotlighted by Hamilton? And can you?

On Monday night, ASU Gammage gave it its best shot and announced the ten shows that will be part of its 2018-2019 season.

They include "Dear Evan Hansen," the 2017 Tony Award winner of "Best Musical," Disney's Aladdin, and the 2017 Tony Award winner for "Best Revival," Hello, Dolly!

Season subscriptions start at $190 (balcony level) and go on sale, May 7. Season subscriptions include the seven shows below:

Dear Evan Hansen - Nov. 27 - Dec. 2, 2018

Waitress - Oct. 2-7, 2019

On Your Feet! - Nov. 6-11, 2018

Hello Dolly! - Jan. 8-13, 2019

Disney Aladdin - Jan. 31-Feb. 17, 2019

The Play That Goes Wrong - March 19-24, 2019

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - June 11-16, 2019

ASU Gammage also revealed three shows that are not necessarily part of its season subscription but can be added on. Based on their name recognition alone, they are sure to be popular.

Special engagements:

Wicked - April 3 - May 5, 2019

Rent - May 28 - June 2, 2019

The Book of Mormon - August 6-11, 2019

The remaining shows of ASU Gammage's 2017-2018 season include The King and I (May 20-25), The Color Purple (April 17-22) and Les Miserables (May 15-20), The Humans (May 29-June 3), and School of Rock (June 19-24).