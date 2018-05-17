BLUSH Rose´ Fest: Sample 75 wines, rose cocktails at Scottsdale festival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - An international rose´ festival is coming to Scottsdale.

The first-ever BLUSH Rose´ Fest is scheduled for June 9 at The Clayton House, a wedding and event venue, in Scottsdale.

Festival-goers will be able to sample more than 75 rose´ wines, cocktails and food, taste flavored gummy bears, and talk with wine sommeliers and "industry experts" about wine notes and characteristics, according to a news release.

"The Rosé trend has been consistently on the rise across the country and the timing was right for this beloved wine to really shine in Arizona at this premier tasting experience," said Sharon Krieger, director of public relations at West 54 Media Group.

There will also be music and ten Instagram selfie stations throughout the venue, including a VW bus photo booth and floral walls.

The event has three ticketed sessions:

Bubbles and Brunch , 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission: $60 general, $100 for VIP

, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission: $60 general, $100 for VIP Tapas Experience , 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Admission: $75

, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Admission: $75 Eat, Drink & Rose´, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $90 general, $125 for VIP

The "Bubbles and Brunch" session will have a brunch buffet. The "Tapas Experience" will have a tapas buffet, and the "Eat, Drink & Rose´" will have carving stations.

Tickets can only be purchased online and will not be sold at the door.

IF YOU GO:

BLUSH Rose´ Fest

The Clayton House, 3719 N. 75th Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251

https://blushinternationalrosefestival.com/