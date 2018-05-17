BLUSH Rose´ Fest: Sample 75 wines, rose cocktails at Scottsdale festival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - An international rose´ festival is coming to Scottsdale.
The first-ever BLUSH Rose´ Fest is scheduled for June 9 at The Clayton House, a wedding and event venue, in Scottsdale.
Festival-goers will be able to sample more than 75 rose´ wines, cocktails and food, taste flavored gummy bears, and talk with wine sommeliers and "industry experts" about wine notes and characteristics, according to a news release.
"The Rosé trend has been consistently on the rise across the country and the timing was right for this beloved wine to really shine in Arizona at this premier tasting experience," said Sharon Krieger, director of public relations at West 54 Media Group.
There will also be music and ten Instagram selfie stations throughout the venue, including a VW bus photo booth and floral walls.