A Northern California fruit company is changing the game with a new concoction.



Driscoll’s unveiled its so-called “braspberries,” and the company has promised the fruit will hit grocery stores soon.



The berry combination gained popularity last year when pop star Justin Timberlake released a video on Instagram showing a blueberry stuffed into a raspberry.

A company spokesperson told Scripps station KGTV in San Diego the pre-assembled braspberries are currently “available for promotional purposes only.”



But with raspberries and blueberries both in season, the company is encouraging berry lovers to create their own braspberries.