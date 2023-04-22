AZ Governor Katie Hobbs vetos dozens of bills

PHOENIX — On April 12th, the state senate voted in support of SB 1091.

It's a bill aimed at helping convicted felons receive transitional services upon release.

"I think it's a really good bill and helps the inmates get back on their feet," said Senator Anthony Kern, (R) Glendale District 27, this bill's sponsor.

Despite the bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill, saying the legislation would result in less transparency and oversight.

"I think a lot of those bills, if you read the veto letter, there's reasons why. Had those things been shared," said Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, who believes at least some of the governor's vetoes could have been avoided if there was better communication between the legislature and the governor's office.

"The governor's office will work with you and say hey this is a good idea. it can benefit the people but here's something you can do to make sure it doesn't get vetoed, and we haven't seen that," Petersen said.

Governor Hobbs may be vetoing bills at a record rate, but Republicans in the legislature have been refusing to hear Democratic bills for years.

More than 500 bills sponsored by Democrats have been filed this legislative session.

So far, only two have made it to the governor's desk for her signature.

"I think we've heard selective outrage about that. That these are an unprecedented number of vetoes she's issuing," said freshman Senator Anna Hernadez, (D) West Phoenix/Glendale District 24.

It's no secret many of Governor Hobbs's vetoes were in response to Republican attempts to limit reproductive and LGBTQ rights, fix problems in elections that may not exist, further relax gun laws and place more restraints on public education.

"It's not a benefit to the entire state of Arizona. it's beneficial to a select community on the fringe that is trying to dictate what the republican party looks like," Hernandez said.

Wes Gullett served as Chief of Staff for Governor Fife Symington. He says Arizona is living in very unique times politically.

There is a new governor, and there are 43 new members in the legislature.

While it's not unusual for the majority party to flex its muscles, Gullett says Governor Hobbs has not been afraid to flex hers. "In this first session it's sort of like we're going to do this. this is why we were elected. we're going to pass these bills and the governor is saying this is why I was elected and I'm not going to let them pass," he said.

Gullett believes the governor and the legislature will end up working together.

For now, finding common ground remains elusive, although everyone knows what a veto is.