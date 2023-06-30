Bose recalls 1 million older sound systems due to fire risk

More than 1 million older Bose sound systems are being recalled because they could cause a fire.

The recall involves bass modules that were manufactured between January 1994 and April 2007.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the problem is with the module's electrical components, which can fail and start a fire.

Customers are being asked to stop using the Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules immediately.

There have been 21 reports of the bass modules igniting or melting, causing property damage to surrounding materials. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC says.

SEE MORE: Kids' Baby Shark bath toys recalled over risk of cuts, impalement

The sound systems were sold at Bose stores and other retailers nationwide, including Best Buy, Sam's Club and the now defunct Circuit City and Sears. The sound systems reportedly cost between $220 and $2,200.

Customers should locate the product label on the back or bottom of the bass module and compare it to the list of recalled names and date codes on the CPSC website.

Those with a recalled product can then contact Bose for a free repair or a 40% discount on a replacement product.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com