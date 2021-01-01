Patrick Hayes

Patrick Hayes is a reporter and multimedia journalist at ABC15.

He joined the team in July 2021 after reporting in New Mexico and Texas. Before that, he spent a couple years working in his hometown, Yuma, where he worked behind-the-scenes and on-camera.

Patrick also spent a year working for the district attorney's office in Las Cruces, NM as a public information officer.

As a reporter, Patrick has covered the COVID-19 pandemic, abuse at nursing homes, Spaceport America and multiple elections.

Patrick has also traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to cover different topics including human and drug trafficking, the border wall, the immigration crisis and deported veterans.

In 2019, Patrick covered the shooting at the Walmart in El Paso and President Donald Trump's visit to the Sun City.

Patrick grew up in Yuma and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson where he earned a degree in Media Arts.

He's happy to be home and closer to family.

When he's not working, Patrick likes to go hiking with his girlfriend and their dogs Dunkin' and Suku. He also has two turtles: Tiny Tim and Myrtle.

Contact Patrick on Facebook, Twitter or by email at patrick.hayes@abc15.com.