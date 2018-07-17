Kaley O'Kelley returns home to ABC15 Arizona

PHOENIX - One of Arizona’s most familiar faces – Kaley O’Kelley – is returning home to Valley TV to help Arizona families start their morning off right!

Beginning August 13th, O’Kelley will join “ABC15 Mornings” as co-anchor for the Valley’s fastest-growing morning newscast.

O’Kelley got her Valley TV start on ABC15 Arizona back in 2003, becoming one of the Valley’s most popular anchors over her 12 years in the market.

“Arizona is home, and I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Valley,” said O’Kelley. “I can’t wait to reconnect with so many people around this state that have welcomed me into their homes over the years.”

Most recently, O’Kelley worked in Dallas as an evening anchor at the CBS station, KTVT.

O’Kelley graduated from Pepperdine University north of Los Angeles. She landed her first job as a morning news anchor and weather forecaster at KYMA in Yuma, where she won an Associated Press award for investigative journalism.

O’Kelley went on to work in Santa Barbara, California, and San Diego before joining ABC15 Arizona in 2003. During her time at the station, she was a regular fill-in for the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” in New York. Before moving to Dallas, O’Kelley also spent five years as an anchor on KTVK in Phoenix.

“Kaley is one of the most engaging anchors I’ve had the pleasure to know over the years,” said ABC15 News Director Chris Kline. “I couldn’t be more excited for Kaley’s return to Arizona TV, and I know she will brighten all of our mornings.”

O’Kelley is originally from East Wenatchee, Washington and is a proud member of the Native American Journalists Association. She is a six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist.

On weekends, you’ll find the self-professed weather fanatic having fun with family and cheering for her kids at soccer games. She loves exploring Arizona and enjoys riding bikes, waterskiing, camping, cooking with her mom and rooting for the Arizona Cardinals!

O'Kelley is also an entrepreneur who specializes mobile app development and creating interactive digital media platforms.

It’s easy to connect with Kaley directly at facebook.com/kaleyokelley and twitter.com/kaleyokelley.

“ABC15 Mornings” airs weekdays from 4:30-7a.m. on ABC15 Arizona.