PHOENIX - Firefighters are investigating a blaze at a west Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Fire Department received reports Saturday afternoon about a fire at a home near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to a fire spokesperson, the fire did not spread to any nearby homes.

No one currently lives at the home and it is vacant, officials said.

No injures were reported but it's still unknown how the flames sparked.

An investigation is ongoing.

