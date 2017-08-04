Weekend Travel Alert: Aug. 4-6

PHOENIX - Are you hitting the road this weekend? You'll want to be aware of a few road closures and restrictions on our interstates. ADOT has released the following traffic alerts:

· Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 5) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. West- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 is an alternate freeway route to consider.

· Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for bridge construction. Westbound I-10 also closed briefly at 59th Avenue as needed. DETOUR: Allow extra time and consider alternate routes. During any closure, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

· Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue from 5 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 5) for overhead message sign work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment.

· Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes overnight near Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7) for freeway lighting maintenance. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment.