Gas prices remain lowest in the West Valley

PHOENIX, AZ - The West Valley is still the place to be when it comes to cheap gas prices this week.

Peoria and Glendale have the lowest prices, at just $1.79 per gallon. Almost every city in the Valley has at least one gas station under $2 , except for Ahwatukee. Here is a look at the cheapest prices in your neighborhood, according to www.gasbuddy.com.

Ahwatukee - $2.05

Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd. & S 50th St.

Avondale - $1.87

Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd. near N 99th Ave.

Chandler - $1.89

Costco: 595 S Galleria Way near Chandler Village Dr.

ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd. & Alma School Rd.

ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave. & W Chandler Heights Rd.

ARCO: 1735 S Cooper Rd. & Loop 202

Gilbert - $1.89

Costco: 1415 N Arizona Ave. near W Baseline Rd.

Costco: 2887 S Market St. near E Pecos Rd.

ARCO: 786 W Guadalupe Rd. & N Cooper Rd.

Sam's Club: 1225 N Gilbert Rd. & E Houston Ave.

ARCO: 37 N McQueen Rd. & W Elliot Rd.

Glendale - $1.79

Costco: 17550 N 79th Ave. & W Campo Bello Dr.

Mesa - $1.89

ARCO: 25 W McKellips Rd. & Center St.

ARCO: 363 S Gilbert Rd. & Broadway Rd.

Peoria - $1.79

ARCO: 8271 W Thunderbird Rd. & 83rd Ave.

Phoenix - $1.85

ARCO: 935 N 43rd Ave. & W Roosevelt St.

Scottsdale - $1.89

Mobil: 304 N Hayden Rd. & McKellips Rd.

Tempe – $1.89

Mobil: 5124 S Mill Ave. & Baseline Rd.