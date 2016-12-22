Gas prices remain lowest in the West Valley

PHOENIX, AZ - The West Valley is still the place to be when it comes to cheap gas prices this week.
Peoria and Glendale have the lowest prices, at just $1.79 per gallon. Almost every city in the Valley has at least one gas station under $2 , except for Ahwatukee. Here is a look at the cheapest prices in your neighborhood, according to www.gasbuddy.com.
Ahwatukee - $2.05
Chevron: 5002 E Chandler Blvd. & S 50th St.
Avondale - $1.87
Costco: 10000 W McDowell Rd. near N 99th Ave.
Chandler - $1.89
Costco: 595 S Galleria Way near Chandler Village Dr.
ARCO: 1105 W Chandler Blvd. & Alma School Rd.
ARCO: 5050 S Arizona Ave. & W Chandler Heights Rd.