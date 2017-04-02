VIDEO: Rob Gronkwoski helps ex-Arizona Cardinals player win match at Wrestlemania

For the second straight year, a former Arizona Cardinals player won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle at Wrestlemania -- and this time, the winner got some help from a certain former Arizona Wildcats tight end.
At last year's Wrestlemania, Baron Corbin -- AKA former Cardinals offensive lineman Tom Pestock -- was the winner of the third-annual battle royal named after the late pro wrestling legend. This year, that honor went to Mojo Rawley, AKA former Cards defensive lineman Dean Muhtadi.
The 30-year-old Rawley was one of the last two men standing in the match at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. When the other remaining wrestler, Jinder Mahal, got into a verbal sparring match with Gronkowski at ringside, the former Wildcat-turned-two time Super Bowl champ got involved.