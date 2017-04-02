VIDEO: Rob Gronkwoski helps ex-Arizona Cardinals player win match at Wrestlemania

Shane Dale
3:44 PM, Apr 2, 2017
3:54 PM, Apr 2, 2017
sports | arizona sports

(@WWE/Twitter)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the second straight year, a former Arizona Cardinals player won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle at Wrestlemania -- and this time, the winner got some help from a certain former Arizona Wildcats tight end.

At last year's Wrestlemania, Baron Corbin -- AKA former Cardinals offensive lineman Tom Pestock -- was the winner of the third-annual battle royal named after the late pro wrestling legend. This year, that honor went to Mojo Rawley, AKA former Cards defensive lineman Dean Muhtadi. 

The 30-year-old Rawley was one of the last two men standing in the match at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday. When the other remaining wrestler, Jinder Mahal, got into a verbal sparring match with Gronkowski at ringside, the former Wildcat-turned-two time Super Bowl champ got involved.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Rawley played for the Packers in 2009 and the Cardinals in 2010. His football career ended with an injury suffered during training camp in 2010.

Along with Gronkowski, Rawley is close with former Cardinals d-lineman Darnell Dockett. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top