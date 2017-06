Rock legend Carlos Santana (and his guitar) performed an awesome rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday night.

Except...

It sounds like the 10-time Grammy Award winner repeated a verse by mistake. Can you spot it?

Here's the video:

Carlos Santana with the national anthem before Game 2. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QuIvhNA1hh — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 5, 2017

#NBAFinals La magia de Carlos Santana y Benny Rietveld pic.twitter.com/LkMcGU95Ib — Isolation (@IsolationNBA) June 5, 2017

Rob Lowe (and others) poked fun with the mistake after the fact.

I would've liked to have heard the lyrics for Santana's new verse of the national anthem. #NBAFinals — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 5, 2017

This isn't the first time Santana performed the national anthem at the NBA Finals. In fact, he performed it error-free before Game 2 of the NBA Finals last year in the very same arena: