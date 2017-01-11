Phoenix Suns to play a pair of games in Mexico City this week

This will be the first time that back-to-back regular-season games will be played in Mexico.
"We've been playing NBA games in Mexico for 25 years, and we're thrilled that for the first time we are bringing two regular-season games to Mexico City, featuring three teams with an exciting mix of veteran talent and emerging stars," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.
To date, only three NBA regular-season games have been played in Mexico. The last game was played between the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings on Dec. 3 of last year.
The games will be a homecoming of sorts for Suns coach Earl Watson, whose mother is Mexican American and whose maternal grandparents emigrated to the United States from Mexico.