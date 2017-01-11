Phoenix Suns to play a pair of games in Mexico City this week

For just the fourth (and fifth) time in history, the NBA will play regular-season basketball in Mexico.

The Phoenix Suns will "host" two games in Mexico City this week, against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12 and San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 14. Both games will be played at Mexico City Arena.

This will be the first time that back-to-back regular-season games will be played in Mexico.

"We've been playing NBA games in Mexico for 25 years, and we're thrilled that for the first time we are bringing two regular-season games to Mexico City, featuring three teams with an exciting mix of veteran talent and emerging stars," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

To date, only three NBA regular-season games have been played in Mexico. The last game was played between the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings on Dec. 3 of last year.

The games will be a homecoming of sorts for Suns coach Earl Watson, whose mother is Mexican American and whose maternal grandparents emigrated to the United States from Mexico.