Report: Arizona Wildcats athletic director Greg Byrne headed to Alabama

The man who has served as the Arizona Wildcats' athletic director since 2010 is reportedly headed back to the SEC.

The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson reported Sunday that Greg Byrne will be the next athletic director at The University of Alabama, and an official announcement could be made as soon as Monday.

According to the Star, Byrne will replace Alabama's current AD, Bill Battle, who is expected to retire for health reasons.

The 45-year-old Byrne hired Rich Rodriguez as UA's football coach after the 2011 season. He also hired current baseball coach Jay Johnson, who led the Wildcats to the College World Series national championship game in 2016, his first season in Tucson.

Byrne was previously the AD at Mississippi State from 2008-10. UA's athletic department budget has grown from $45 million to $80 million under Byrne, according to the Star.

USA TODAY's Dan Wolken reported Byrne has already reached out to potential candidates to replace him at Arizona.

Greg Byrne will forfeit Arizona's $2.2 million retention bonus to be paid in 2020. Such is the bank at 'Bama. — Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) January 16, 2017