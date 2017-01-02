Larry Fitzgerald's teammate: 'I think he's staying'

GLENDALE - Larry Fitzgerald just became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions 11 years apart.

The Arizona Cardinals' future Hall of Fame receiver earned the 2016 receptions title Sunday at the Rams with his 107th catch of the season, which just so happened to be a touchdown grab. Fitz kept the ball after the play, ramping up speculation that the 33-year-old is ready to call it a career.

Fitzgerald has said more than once that he's uncertain whether he will retire and will take time after the season to weigh his options.

But at least one of his teammates, fellow wide receiver Brittan Golden, thinks Fitz will take the field next season.

"I think he's staying," Golden told ABC15 on Monday. "I think he's got one more (year) in him. I hope he's got one more in him."

Not all of Fitzgerald's teammates are as confident. Running back David Johnson, who avoided a serious injury on a scary-looking play Sunday, said he's been lobbying Fitz to return but has no insight into his plans.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians obviously wants Fitzgerald to return, as well, but said Monday that he'll allow Fitz to make that decision on his own.

Fitzgerald was selected by the Cardinals with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He has caught at least one pass in 195 consecutive games (the third-longest streak in NFL history) and has more career NFL receptions than any active player. His 104 career touchdowns and 14,389 career receiving yards are eighth and ninth, respectively, among all players in NFL history.

Golden later joked that he wants Fitzgerald to play next season for selfish reasons.

"I don't need him to go out there and practice that golf game too much because he'll go out and beat me," he said.