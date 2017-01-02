Here's a complete list of who the Arizona Cardinals will play in 2017

Next season's NFL schedule won't be released until April, but we now know who each of the Arizona Cardinals' opponents will be in 2017.

Along with their two matchups against each of their division opponents, the Cardinals are slated to play all four teams from the NFC East and the AFC South, along with one team from the NFC North and one team from the NFC South.

The Cardinals' home schedule will consist of the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cardinals have won three consecutive games against the Cowboys in University of Phoenix Stadium. Their last meeting in Glendale came in 2011 -- a 19-13 Cards win in overtime.

On the road, the Cardinals will play the Seahawks, 49ers and Rams (in London), along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

We also learned Sunday that the Cardinals will have the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, which will begin April 27. The Cards finished the season with a 7-8-1 record and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the last three seasons.