ESPN provides details behind Allonzo Trier's mysterious suspension

UPDATE: Allonzo Trier provided the following statement about via The University of Arizona on Wednesday night:

Earlier this season, I was notified that I tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug following an NCAA random test and I was shocked. I have never knowingly taken a banned substance. After finding out that I was given a banned substance by a well-intentioned, but misguided person not associated with the University after an injury, I presented this information to the NCAA. The NCAA agreed that I had no knowledge of receiving the substance and my eligibility was restored. Although I can practice and travel with the team, I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount. Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon.

I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time. I will not have any further comment at this time. In addition, I have asked the athletics department to respect my privacy by not answering any questions or releasing any information beyond this statement.

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier hasn't been allowed to play this season, and no one is saying why.

Not Trier. Not The University of Arizona. Nobody.

A rumor before the season began suggested Trier would be suspended for the entire 2016-17 season after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug, But that's all it was -- a rumor, from a frequently discredited source.

On Wednesday, we may finally have gotten some answers to the question of why Trier is still not playing basketball -- but the question of when he will return remains a mystery.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday that Trier's suspension is indeed a result of testing positive for PEDs in September. Trier appealed the suspension and reportedly won that appeal, but the NCAA will not allow him to play until the substance has completely cleared his system.

"Trier has been tested since September, and while the level of the drug in his system has decreased, it has remained there as of the last test, which was taken within the past two weeks," Goodman said.

"Trier could return this season if the drug clears his system, but Arizona has just 13 games remaining in the regular season."

The 14th-ranked Wildcats have done remarkably well without Trier: They're 16-2 overall and 5-0 in Pac-12 play. Nonetheless, Trier, who led UA in scoring last season, would undoubtedly provide a boost for the Cats, who currently have just eight healthy/active scholarship players on their roster.

UA coach Sean Miller has remained tight-lipped about the reason behind Trier's suspension but has said on more than one occasion that he's hopeful Trier will return at some point before season's end. His optimism has subsided in recent weeks, however, and in an interview earlier this week, he said he's "ambivalent" about the situation since he has no control over it.

With or without Trier, Arizona faces a pair of tough road contests in Southern California this week. The Wildcats will take on the 16-3 USC Trojans on Thursday night before facing No. 3 UCLA on national television Saturday afternoon.