David and Meghan Johnson recall leaving their baby with a sitter for the 1st time

No matter how much money you earn or how famous you might be, you can't escape the inevitable if you're a new parent.

Yep, that day will come when you'll have to leave your son or daughter behind, even just for an hour or two, with a babysitter for the very first time.

For Cardinals star running back David Johnson and his wife Meghan, that moment came May 22, the night of Cards coach Bruce Arians' charity dinner at Steak 44 in Scottsdale, when they left their 4-month-old son, David Jr., with a friend for the evening.

"I’m pretty comfortable, but we’ll see how long I’m comfortable for," Meghan told ABC15's Jason Snavely as she and David arrived on the red carpet before dinner. "My phone's right here. I can feel when it vibrates. I was like, 'Call Steak 44 if I don't answer.'"

Meghan said they had previously left David Jr. with family and friends for 30 minutes to an hour, but never longer than that until that night.

Fortunately, the Johnsons were able to place David Jr. in the hands of a trusted friend who also happens to be a baby nurse. Still, they took the same precautions that many nervous new parents often do.

"We told our babysitter we did have cameras in (the baby's room), so we were monitoring a little bit," David said with a laugh.

Well, two weeks later, Snavely caught up with David at Cardinals OTAs to see how everything went that night.

David said the sitter delivered an A-plus performance.

"She did a great job," he said. "She works in the NICU. She knows what she’s doing. She did an amazing job.

"We were definitely nervous the first time being away from her. It wasn’t even that long -- two hours -- but it felt like an eternity. It was tough."

With the ability to monitor David Jr. remotely, David said Meghan was able to enjoy herself at Steak 44 that night.

"She was able to relax," he said. "After she looked at the camera, she was able to relax and enjoy her night."

But of course, the best part of the evening for the Johnsons was coming home to see David Jr. after what felt like an eternity apart.

"I think the biggest thing is we were both glad to be back with him and just see his smiling face," David said.

DJ achieved another milestone @meghantjohnson #ProudParents 😭 #RollingOver A post shared by David johnson (@davidjohnson31) on May 28, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT