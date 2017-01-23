Chandler HS grad Brett Hundley is 2nd AZ native to play QB in a conference championship game

It came during garbage time, but Phoenix native and Chandler High School grad Brett Hundley can now say he's appeared in a an NFL conference championship game.

Hundley, a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, entered Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Atlanta Falcons in relief of Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons had already secured the victory, as they led Green Bay 44-21 with less than three minutes to play.

Hundley is now the second Arizona-born quarterback to play in a conference championship game. Mesa native Danny White, who would go on to star at Arizona State and with the Dallas Cowboys, was the first.

Hundley, a 6-foot-3, 226-pounder, was an Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week in 2010.

The 23-year-old was under center for the game's final five plays, all of which were running plays. He reeled off a 14-yard run in his one and only keeper, making him the Packers' third-leading rusher for the game.

After starring at CHS, Hundley went on to play at UCLA, passing up offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Michigan and over a dozen other schools. He led the Bruins to back-to-back Pac-12 South championships and was a fifth-round selection by the Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Yes, his appearance was only on mop-up duty -- but to say he took the field on the same day as Rodgers and Falcons QB (and likely NFL MVP) Matt Ryan is no small feat.