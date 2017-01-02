Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson suffers ugly-looking leg injury

Just before 5 p.m. Arizona time, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Johnson's knee "showed meniscus damage" but his ACL is "intact," and he'll have an MRI on Monday to learn more about the extent of damage.
Johnson returned to the sideline in street clothes in the third quarter with a brace on his injured knee.
Johnson came in to Sunday's game leading the NFL in total yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his team's first 15 games of the season.