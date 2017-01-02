Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson suffers ugly-looking leg injury

So far, the Arizona Cardinals' 2017 hasn't been better than their 2016, thanks to an ugly-looking injury suffered by their star player.

Finishing up a record-setting season, Cardinals running back David Johnson left Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter with a leg injury. The play did not look good in real time, and it brought Cards coach Bruce Arians and a number of Johnson's teammates out to the field.

Johnson was down on the turf for several minutes before limping off the field. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

Just before 5 p.m. Arizona time, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Johnson's knee "showed meniscus damage" but his ACL is "intact," and he'll have an MRI on Monday to learn more about the extent of damage.

Johnson returned to the sideline in street clothes in the third quarter with a brace on his injured knee.

Johnson came in to Sunday's game leading the NFL in total yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his team's first 15 games of the season.

Prayers for big bro @DavidJohnson31 — Elijhaa Penny (@elipenny_22) January 1, 2017