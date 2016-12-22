Woman who taped security guard masturbating at Chargers game speaks out about incident

SAN DIEGO - Elite Security has fired the security guard seen masturbating only feet away from San Diego Chargers cheerleaders at Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium.

Ironically, the security firm cited "privacy laws" in not releasing the man's name but it has opened a formal investigation into the incident.

San Diego Police Department has also started an investigation.

"We have been made aware of this incident and we are investigating the situation," Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The woman who took the now infamous video spoke with ABC15's sister station, 10News, in person. However, she asked us to protect her identity - and not use her name or her image.

The woman said she and her family were sitting in the front row of their section for Sunday’s game at Qualcomm stadium.

She said the incident happened before the game started during the pre-game activities.

The video she filmed pans back and forth between the security guard and the Charger Girls who were just feet away.

She said she could see the guard with his hand down his pants and it appeared to her that he was masturbating.

The woman told 10News that she saw him try to do it again around halftime, but this time she heard someone yell, "Get your hands out of your pocket!"

On Monday she called the security company, Elite Security, at least four times to report what happened.

“I said, 'This is about the (Charger) girls. This is about what they’re doing,' and [Elite] didn’t care.”

She said she explained in voice messages what she had caught on video, but the person she was referred to didn’t call back until after she posted the video online.

10News went to the security company’s San Diego office, but the door was closed and locked.

Taped to the front was the statement they had issued in response to the video.

The woman who took the video said she also called the San Diego Chargers multiple times, but was told no one could talk at the moment and someone would call her the next day.

She said that she would have rather not posted the video online, but felt her concerns were being ignored.

She posted the video because she wanted the Charger Girls protected from the people who are supposed to provide security for them.

“This to me was very much like you don’t deserve this, you’re at work doing your job," she said.

The woman made it clear - she in no way meant to embarrass the guard. She just worried that things might escalate in the future.

The woman said everyone has offered apologies, but she wants to know what they are going to do to make sure this type of incident never happens again.

Police say the security guard could face a charge of lewd acts in public.