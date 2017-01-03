VIDEO: 5 affordable day trips from Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix is a great city, and it's not like there isn't enough to do here on the weekends. But sometimes you just need to escape for a few hours. Luckily, we happen to be surrounded by spectacular landscapes, beautiful mountains and small towns perfect for day trips.

Did you know there's an actual Flintstones Bedrock City where you can ride dinosaurs? If you're itching to get out of town, check out these affordable day trips from Phoenix to off-the-beaten-path getaways!

Watch the video above to satisfy that itch for an out-of-town getaway!