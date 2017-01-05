SHH! Secrets of Arizona's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Kari Van Horn
3:26 PM, Jan 5, 2017
state

Buckle up and climb a couple thousand feet into the air to learn these fun facts about Arizona's own Davis-Monthan Air Force Base!

KNXV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper
Amn Nathan H. Barbour
Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby
Betty Chevalier
Amn Nathan H. Barbour

PHOENIX - You have driven past the Boneyard, wondering what is going on with all of the air traffic in the area? Welcome to a crash course (no actual crashing involved) on Arizona's own Davis-Monthan Air Force Base!

WHO were Davis and Monthan? Our service members are ready to deploy and defend our freedom at a moment's notice from right here in Arizona and THAT is pretty cool.

Watch the video above to see what famous celebrity named Davis-Monthan! 

Hold onto your anti-sickness bag as we climb angels (thousands of feet) into the air to learn these fun facts about Arizona's own Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

RELATED: 7 secrets of Luke Air Force Base!

ALSO: Exposing Phoenix's 10 best-kept secrets!

MORE: Secrets about the University of Phoenix Stadium!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ