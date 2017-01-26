Bill requiring DUI testing in serious crashes advances in Arizona

An Arizona Senate panel has advanced legislation requiring drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in collisions that result in serious injuries or death.

The legislation is being sought by the parents of an 18-year-old recent Phoenix Horizon High School who was killed last June 17. Tana Smith testified before the Judiciary Committee Thursday that she'll never know if the driver who caused the crash was impaired because he wasn't tested.

Her son, Joe Garcia, and a man in another vehicle died when a semi-truck slammed into traffic on Interstate 10.

The driver told a Department of Public Safety trooper that he was tired but he wasn't tested or charged.

The panel approved Senate Bill 1054 on a 7-0 vote and it now moves to the full Senate for action.

