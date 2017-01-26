Bill requiring DUI testing in serious crashes advances in Arizona

Associated Press
11:40 AM, Jan 26, 2017
state

Suspect arrested for DUI.

ABC15
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PHOENIX -
An Arizona Senate panel has advanced legislation requiring drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in collisions that result in serious injuries or death.
 
The legislation is being sought by the parents of an 18-year-old recent Phoenix Horizon High School who was killed last June 17. Tana Smith testified before the Judiciary Committee Thursday that she'll never know if the driver who caused the crash was impaired because he wasn't tested.
 
Her son, Joe Garcia, and a man in another vehicle died when a semi-truck slammed into traffic on Interstate 10.
 
The driver told a Department of Public Safety trooper that he was tired but he wasn't tested or charged.
 
The panel approved Senate Bill 1054 on a 7-0 vote and it now moves to the full Senate for action.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ