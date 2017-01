PHOENIX - The state Department of Revenue has announced that an income tax form mailed to some taxpayers contains erroneous information.

In a statement on the department's website, officials said an unspecified number of 1099-G forms included information from the 2014 tax year, and not the 2015 tax year.

The 1099-G form is used to confirm a tax filer's refund for the previous year, so the forms mailed with the incorrect year impact those trying to fill out their 2016 taxes due in the spring.

The department said it was taking steps to send corrected forms to the affected taxpayers and had started an analysis of how the wrong forms were printed and mailed in the first place.

Further specifics about the error were not disclosed by late Monday night.