This week's Valley grocery deals are full of steals on produce!

Chelsey Davis
12:59 PM, Jan 17, 2017
This week, we found all sorts of deals on produce that are a big win for your wallet and will help your New Year's Resolutions to eat a bit healthier too.
 
At Food City, $1 seems to be the magic number. You can get three Gala Apples for $.99, five avocados for $1, and four bell peppers and cucumbers for $1 as well. Fresh, boneless, and skinless chicken breasts from the service case are just $1.39 a pound, and red seedless grapes are on sale for $.99 a pound.
 
Fry's grapes are a little more pricey at $1.99 a pound. You can get a whole pineapple though for just $.99. Powerade and Powerade Zero are $.69 each, and you can get three Pepsi or 7-Up 12-packs for $9. You'll have to buy three to get that rate.
 
Albertsons has an even better deal. You can get four Coke and Pepsi 12-packs for $8.88. General Mills Cereal, Betty Crocker fruit snacks, Nature Valley or Fiber One Bars are just $1.77 each when you mix and match. In the produce aisle, jumbo cantaloupes are going for $.99 each. 
 
Safeway has 16 oz. strawberries for $.99, when they're originally $2.99. You can get various types of coffee (Maxwell House, Yuban, Starbucks, Peet's, and Gevalia Coffee) for $4.99. You'll see $5 deals on things like meatballs, salads, chicken tenders, pizza, ring cakes, sugar bowl snacks, Pop-Tarts, cereals and even wine. You can also save $5 when you pay $15 on select items, excluding trial and travel sizes. You'll see deals in that category for items ranging from ice cream to toiletries. 

 

