Procrastinating may pay off: Retailers have big deals right now

You can skip the trip with free two-hour delivery until midnight Christmas Eve. Delivery availability may be limited depending on where you live.
GAP has a winter sale for 40-50% off clothing. You'll see a promotion pop up as soon as you click on the site to get 40% off using the code: WINTER
Target has several deals on last minute gifts, 20% off some Legos and 70% off Apple Watch Series 1.
Kohls gives 20% off purchases over $100, and 15% off purchases under $100.
Best Buy is offering deals on Apple and Go Pro products in store. As PCMag.com explains, some are just deals, while others you'll receive a gift card with your purchase. In-store pickups will be available on Christmas Eve if orders are placed by 4 p.m. that day.
The time is ticking, but we won't call it procrastination. We'll call it a thrill of a deadline.