Procrastinating may pay off: Retailers have big deals right now

If you still have a lot of shopping to do, you may be in luck! There are several big retailers offering deals that are almost as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You'll also see other huge deals like 50-60% off women's coats and 75% off suits. Order by noon on December 24, 2016 and you can pick the items up in store on Christmas Eve.

You can skip the trip with free two-hour delivery until midnight Christmas Eve. Delivery availability may be limited depending on where you live.

GAP has a winter sale for 40-50% off clothing. You'll see a promotion pop up as soon as you click on the site to get 40% off using the code: WINTER

Target has several deals on last minute gifts, 20% off some Legos and 70% off Apple Watch Series 1.

Kohls gives 20% off purchases over $100, and 15% off purchases under $100.

Best Buy is offering deals on Apple and Go Pro products in store. As PCMag.com explains, some are just deals, while others you'll receive a gift card with your purchase. In-store pickups will be available on Christmas Eve if orders are placed by 4 p.m. that day.

The time is ticking, but we won't call it procrastination. We'll call it a thrill of a deadline.

Enjoy these tools, and happy shopping!