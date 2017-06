The weekend is finally here... Let's celebrate by having some free fun.

Wonder Woman comes to theaters this weekend so it's the perfect time to get caught up on your superhero movies for free.

Orville Redenbacher’s is giving you a code to stream one complimentary movie rental from Google play.

Just click get code on their site and within 48 hours you will get your code for the free movie.

I got mine within 5 minutes.

Ladies it's time to pull out those sundresses!

Raven's 8th Annual Summer Sundress Soiree is happening this weekend and it's free!

The cocktail party is 8 pm on Saturday at BLK live in north Scottsdale.

There will be live music, "the best dress" contest and lots of food and cocktail specials.

It's paradise without the ocean.

The dress code is optional but get in the spirit!

Ladies wear your favorite sundress and gentlemen get tropical casual.

Another way to celebrate summer is in the pool!

The CIGNA Summer Fiesta del Agua is Saturday from 2-5 pm at the Maryvale Pool and Park.

It will be free open swim, CPR demonstrations plus there will be safety water games and prizes... All for free.

Maryvale Pool and Park

4444 N. 51st Ave.

Located North of Indian School Rd. on 51st Ave.