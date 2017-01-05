Calling all techies! CES 2017 is underway showcasing innovation AND some deals!

Great news! The Consumer Electronics Show not only features gizmos and gadgets, you can also get some deals on some of the technology.

Here's what tech guru Matt Granite featured:

Tech deal #1: The most incredible LOUD home audio system we've ever tested is under $50



$50 Off Incredibly Thin Wireless Streaming System + Free Shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $49.99

***To lower price on one unit, at check-out, ENTER CODE: CES20174



Why? This system assaulted our senses. Visually, the size and style is spectacular, and the audio produced by this re-chargeable and USB-powered loud speaker can replace a sound bar or stereo. Bluetooth, beauty and the price drop for CES makes this one of the best deals we've ever seen.



Tech deal #2: The most affordable key-less smart lock you control with your phone!



$90 Off LockSmart Keyless Encrypted Smart Lock + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $59.99

***Weather proof and lasts two years on a single charge!!!!



Why? Control the lock and give access to whomever you chose from your smartphone! Compatible with both Apple and Android, we had this system working in under a minute. Top of the line security encryption and an incredibly low price makes this one of the smartest locks we've ever tested.



Tech deal #3: Turn your phone into a virtual reality gaming spot for under $50



$61 Off VR Headset 3D Virtual Reality For Apple & Android + Free Shipping

Was: $111.09

Now: $49.99

***Since this is a new CES product, shipping times will vary.



Why? Never has it been easier or more cost-effective to enter a 3D world. Simply download the free apps of your choice that work with Apple and Android, pop in your smart phone and and in an instant you're immersed in the top virtual gaming experience for this price. Built-in headphones further enhance the VR experience.