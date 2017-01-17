Are you looking for happy hour deals? Well, here are a few!

It's never too early in the day or too early in the week to start planning your happy hour!

We stopped by Salut Kitchen Bar in Tempe to check out their deals. Every day, seven days a week, you can snag great deals between 3 p.m and 6:30 p.m. You can get:

-Half off any bottle of wine (*side notes- a signature red wine they serve gives proceeds to no-kill shelters for dogs, they also have occasional pet adoptions there, and the patio is pet friendly).

-You can also get $2 off their award-winning hummus nachos, macaroni and cheese balls, Salut Fries covered in garlic, parmesan cheese and their own ingredients, AND a S'mores board with your own fire to roast marshmallows.

-You can also get $2 off their signature brews and unique cocktails, like the Lavender Fizz, with their own lavender syrup they make on location.

They're not the only ones with great deals! Here are a few other locations, and you'll notice some don't have alcoholic beverages. We found happy hour deals on coffee and food items as well.

Clearly, this isn't a full list of every happy hour in existence in Arizona, but eventually, we want to cover them all! Email us your favorite happy hour deal: smartshopper@abc15.com

Location: Postinos (Phoenix, Tempe)

When: $20 Mondays and Tuesdays

The Deal: After 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, get any house bottle of wine and bruschetta for $20

Location: Macaroni Grill (Scottsdale, Desert Ridge)

When: Every Thursday

The Deal: Half price bottles of wine during their "Mezzo Prezzo" promotion

Location: St. Francis (Central Phoenix)

When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Everyday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Deal: Drink specials from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and full happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's the menu.

Location: Salty Senorita (Scottsdale, Peoria)

When: Daily, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Deal: $5 sangria (white or red), margaritas for $4, well wine and well drinks for $3, domestic bottles of beer for $2, sliders for $7, fish tacos for $3, chicken and steak tacos for $2, open-face quesadilla for $5, carnitas flatbread for $8 and nachos for $7.

Location: Roaring Fork (Scottsdale)

When: Sunday to Monday- All night, and Tuesday to Saturday- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Deal: Wine by the glass for $5, Cocktails range from $5 to $7, salads are $6 and appetizers are $8 to $10

Location: Culinary Dropout (Tempe, Old Town Scottsdale, Central Phoenix)

When: Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Deal: They told me it's the same as 2016, and you can click here to see that menu

Location: Sonic Drive-In (all over)

When: Some locations have deals for the mornings from opening to 10 a.m. and otherwise from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Deal: Some locations only offer half price drinks and corn dogs for $.99. Other locations have you choose from corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, onion rings or tots.

Location: Dairy Queen (all over)

When: Weekday (only Monday through Friday) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Deal: Get a small, iced coffee for $1 or a Premium Fruit Smoothie or Ultimate Frappe for $2. Some locations may offer pretzel deals as well.