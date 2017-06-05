A sale so big, you'll have to go to a giant warehouse to get it!

Sometimes the tools to success are actually tools. If you have any fun summer projects you're wanting to work on, check out this Deal of the Day with SaleSumo!

From the street, you'll see a giant warehouse advertising low prices on tools, appliances and more. From the inside, you'll see a giant warehouse, divided into two parts completely packed full, with fun music and helpful employees.

Why not have Christmas in June? A tree standing 7' 1/2" tall retails up to $180, but with our Deal of the Day, you'll pay $39! That's a great deal, and you'll be prepared for December. By the way, there are 203 days left until Christmas, in case you were wondering.

Speaking of presents, here's another gift! They have several colorful, sheep-skin, furry, 16 X 11 rugs that normally cost $499, that you can score for $69.

If you're wanting to transform your bathroom into paradise, they have two deals. A Bootz Industries Maui bathtub retails for $179, but you'll pay $59! They're also offering a deal on an American Standard toilet that normally retails for $239. You'll pay $99 instead!

You have until Wednesday to go into the warehouse and mention Smart Shopper to get the deal.

IF YOU GO:

SaleSumo

221 N 48th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85043

(602) 332-8056