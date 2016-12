Let's get the bad news out of the way so we can get to the good news.

Some prices are predicted to increase in 2017. DealNews.com has a list of 17 things that might hurt your relationship with your wallet.

Here's the framework:

Groceries overall

Coconut products

Olive oil

Poultry

Dairy products

Fresh fruits

Orange juice

Vanilla

Baggage and carry-on fees

Complaining to some airlines

Cubs tickets

DirecTV

Home prices and rents

College Textbooks

Health insurance

Prescription drugs

Dining out

Click here to see the full explanation for each category.

Don't get down though! There's also a list of things that will be LESS expensive this year. Read that here. Thumbs up!