Surprise police needs public's help locating assault suspect

SURPRISE, AZ - Surprise police are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged assault suspect.

On Sunday, Jan. 14 around 8 a.m., a man entered a business near Bell and El Mirage roads and allegedly assaulted an employee near an elevator, police said.

According to authorities, the victim told officers that the suspect touched him or her aggressively and inappropriately during the incident.

The man is described as being black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a California Republic logo. It is possible that he is driving a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.