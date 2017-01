SURPRISE - Surprise Police Department is looking for volunteers for its Citizen Patrol.

Currently Surprise Police Department has 65 volunteers in its program. The volunteers range in ages and backgrounds.

Volunteers get to help out in a variety of different ways including: patrolling the streets, controlling traffic, assisting at crime scenes and issuing parking citations.

The requirements are:

21-years-of age

Valid Arizona Drivers License

Permanent Resident of Arizona

Pass stringent background check

No felony convictions

Physically capable to perform assigned duties

Available and willing to work minimum of 16 hours per month

The meeting will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Surprise Public Safety Auditorium, 14250 West Statler Plaza.