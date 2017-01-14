MCSO serves search warrant at Wittmann home in connection with burglary

WITTMANN, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in Wittmann.

On Friday, MCSO deputies served a search warrant at a home near Grand Avenue and Center Street. According to sources, the incident is connected to a burglary that happened on Tuesday at a home near Grand Avenue and Lone Mountain Road.

The female homeowner said her boyfriend accidentally left the door unlocked after letting her dogs out. Shortly after, two male suspects were recorded on home security surveillance walking into the home carrying a pole-like item.

The victim believes the pair may have been watching the house for several days.

The suspects made off with X-box consoles, movies, jewelry, a mirror and a piggy bank. The victim estimated that up to $5,000 worth of items were taken from her home.

She says she recognized at least one of the men from the footage.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had not officially released the suspects' names as of Friday night.