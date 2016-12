SURPRISE, AZ - Two people are being treated for burn injuries stemming from an incident at a manufacturing facility in Surprise.

The Surprise Fire Department responded to reports at Southwest Products near Dysart and Cactus roads around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Surprise fire spokesperson, a 34-year-old man suffered serious burns. He's being treated at the Maricopa County Medical Center.

A second person suffered less severe burn injuries.

No additional information was released, but an investigation is ongoing.

