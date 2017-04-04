Maricopa County Sheriff's Office: Teen steals woman's car at gunpoint

A witness told ABC15 that a woman was making a deposit at an ATM when two men approached, pointed a gun at her, stole her purse and drove off in her vehicle.

SUN CITY, AZ - Authorities say a robber who appeared to be only 14 to 16 years old stole a woman's car at gunpoint at a bank ATM in Sun City early Tuesday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the woman had just made a deposit and was returning to her car when the suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded money and then her keys.

The robber is described as male, black, 14 to 16 years old, approximately 5-foot-4 and having a small build. He reportedly had a 9 mm handgun.

