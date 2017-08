PEORIA, AZ - Police in Peoria are investigating a shooting that injured several on Monday evening.

According to the Peoria Police Department, shots were fired near 107th and Northern avenues shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said two people, an adult male, and a teenage woman, were shot and received life-threatening injuries from the shooting. They told ABC15 this incident appears to be "domestic" related.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Other details are currently unavailable.

