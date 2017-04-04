Police: Man takes photo under mom's dress at Peoria Target store

Peoria, AZ - Police are trying to hunt down a man accused of taking a photograph underneath a woman's dress at a Peoria Target store.

On March 6th around 4 p.m., a man was walking inside a Target near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road appearing as if he had no intention of shopping, according to officials.

The man walked through the children's clothing area and then walked to the grocery area where a woman with her two children were shopping.

The man got on the ground and, using his phone, took a photograph of the woman underneath her full length dress.

One of the children saw and told their mother that the man had taken the photograph. The woman then confronted the man and told him she called police.

Officials say the man then became "extremely nervous" and was taken out of the store by employees. The man drove away in a 2010-2013 white Chevrolet Tahoe that has 5-point chrome rims with black edges.

Police describe the man as being between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, medium build and blue eyes. At the time, he was wearing jeans, a black baseball hat and a black fleece jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (623) 773-8311.