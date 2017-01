PEORIA, AZ - Firefighters are performing CPR on a child pulled from a Valley pool Friday night.

Peoria fire crews responded to a home near 107th and Olive avenues around 6:30 p.m.

A fire department spokesperson said the 4-year-old was pulled from a backyard pool and wasn't breathing.

CPR was initiated, and was ongoing while the child was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, firefighters said.

Officials have not said how long the child had been in the water or whether there was a fence around the pool.

