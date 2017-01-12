Burglars target Peoria eyeglass store for second time in a month

Morgan Tanabe
3:37 PM, Jan 11, 2017
8:59 PM, Jan 11, 2017
peoria | west valley

The person stole tens-of-thousands-of-dollars worth of merchandise from the store.

KNXV

Police lights

ABC15
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PEORIA, AZ - Police are investigating after an eyeglass store in Peoria was burglarized twice with only weeks between each incident.

According to Peoria police, on Dec. 11 a person broke into Peoria Eye Care near Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue. The suspect allegedly made off with more than $20,000 worth of designer eyeglass frames and cases. It's believed the person broke in through the window.

On Jan. 7, two suspects — including at least one man — burglarized the same eyeglass store. During that burglary, the pair stole more than $4,000 worth of designer frames and cases, a police spokesperson said.

The owner told ABC15 that she believes the suspect, or suspects, steals the items to sell online. 

It's unknown if the two incidents are connected, but police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ