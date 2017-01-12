PEORIA, AZ - Police are investigating after an eyeglass store in Peoria was burglarized twice with only weeks between each incident.

According to Peoria police, on Dec. 11 a person broke into Peoria Eye Care near Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue. The suspect allegedly made off with more than $20,000 worth of designer eyeglass frames and cases. It's believed the person broke in through the window.

On Jan. 7, two suspects — including at least one man — burglarized the same eyeglass store. During that burglary, the pair stole more than $4,000 worth of designer frames and cases, a police spokesperson said.

The owner told ABC15 that she believes the suspect, or suspects, steals the items to sell online.

It's unknown if the two incidents are connected, but police are currently investigating.