LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two home invasion suspects armed with a pistol in the Litchfield Park area.

According to MCSO, an 18-year-old woman said that two people with a pistol went into her home near Litchfield and Camelback roads and robbed her at gunpoint Monday.

Deputies say the garage door to the home was not fully open, but was partially insecure.

Investigators believe the suspects entered the home through the garage at the time the woman was at the home. She was told to not "say anything" as a gun was pointed to her head.

No suspect description has been given, and no injuries have been reported.

