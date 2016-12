LAVEEN, AZ - The Phoenix Police Department says a 17-year-old man who attempted to rob a convenience store late Friday night was shot after he sat his gun down for a split second.

The incident happened near Southern and 51st avenues around 10 p.m. Friday.

The teen allegedly entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint from the clerk. When the robber put his gun down for a second, the clerk pulled out their own gun and shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect left the store after being shot, and was found nearby after he collapsed. He’s been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe the suspect has been involved in other robberies in the past, but have not released details on how many or when those occured.

