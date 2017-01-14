Firefighters: 5 children, teenagers hurt in Goodyear head-on crash

GOODYEAR, AZ - Authorities say five kids and teenagers were hurt in a serious crash in Goodyear Friday night.

A Goodyear Fire Department spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near 147th Drive and Camelback Road.

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition. A 9-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl also suffered serious injuries during the accident. A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Video from Air15 showed a large section of the roadway was closed while police and firefighters were on the scene.

Camelback Road is closed in both directions from Litchfield Road to 152nd Avenue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.